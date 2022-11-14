12 Feared Trapped After Stone Quarry Collapses In Mizoram

Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation.

A dozen labourers from Bihar are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram on Monday.

According to sources, the workers at the private company at Maudarh, Hnahthial district, had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in.

Sources have reported that 12 workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines have been buried under the quarry.

State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles have been called to assist in the search and rescue operations

The quarry has been operational for two and a half years.