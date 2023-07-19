15 Die Of Electrocution As Transformer Bursts Near River In Uttarakhand

The state's top cop said an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident.

At least 15 people, including a policeman and three Home Guards, have died after a transformer exploded, electrifying a bridge in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences and ordered a magisterial inquiry.

The bridge, which is part of the Namami Gange project, spans the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said, "15 people have been electrocuted, including a police sub-inspector and three home guards. An investigation is on to establish the cause of the incident."

Chamoli Superintendent Of Police Pramendra Dobhal said the incident took place last night.

“We got a call from the village that a security guard has died of electrocution. When police personnel went with villagers for the panchnama (spot inspection), 21 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. 15 people died in hospital and the rest are critical.”