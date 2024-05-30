16 Die Of Heat-Related Causes In Two Hours In Bihar hospital

As many as 16 people died due to heat-related causes in just two hours in the district hospital in Bihar's Aurangabad on Thursday. The maximum temperature in the city was 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday and, at 48.2 degrees, it was the hottest place in Bihar on Wednesday, setting a record for the state.

Visuals showed family members of the dead crying at the hospital. A doctor said at least 35 more patients have been admitted because of heat-related causes, but added that all arrangements are in place.

"We have enough doctors, medicines and ice packs, and more coolers have also been arranged," he said.

Bihar has been reeling under a heatwave and the state government had, on Wednesday, ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres till June 8. The decision was taken after dozens of students fainted due to the heat.

At least 16 girls had fainted at a government school in Sheikhpura district and, after an ambulance couldn't be arranged, they were taken to a hospital on two-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

Reports of students fainting had also come from Begusarai and Jamui.

RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had hit out at the Bihar government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"There is no democracy or government in Bihar. There is only bureaucracy. Why is the Chief Minister so weak? The temperature is 47 degrees. Doctors say that children must be protected in such weather conditions. And here, schools are open," he had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)