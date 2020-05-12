149 Flights To Bring Back Indians From 31 Countries From May 16-22: Sources

The first phase of the drive is estimated to have repatriated about 1.8 million Indians

The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission --meant to bring back Indian citizens stranded due to the worldwide lockdown induced by the coronavirus -- will be held between May 16 and May 22. Sources said 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be deployed to bring back people from 31 countries.

The government had announced the two-phase mission earlier this month.

The first round of repatriations was expected to bring back around 2 lakh people by the middle of May. By mid-June, around 3.5-4 lakh would be brought back, the government has said.

The five-day first phase of the drive -- which started last week -- brought back people from the US and the UK, southeast Asia and the Gulf.

The government had used commercial jets, military aircraft and warships in the biggest-ever repatriation mission since the Gulf War.