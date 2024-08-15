"140 Crore Indians Worried About Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at Delhi's Red Fort, said 140 crore Indians are worried about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, who have faced attacks during the recent political unrest in the country following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"140 crore Indians worried about the safety of the Hindus, the minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi said. "India will always be a well-wisher of Bangladesh's progress. We hope the situation normalises in Bangladesh soon. Indians want the security of Hindus, and minorities there to be ensured."

On August 5, Prime Minister Hasina, aged 76, fled Bangladesh by helicopter to India as protesters overran the streets of Dhaka. Her 15-year rule, marked by allegations of human rights abuses, came to a dramatic end. The weeks leading up to her ousting were bloody, with more than 450 dying during the unrest and several reports of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority community.

Last week, the streets of Dhaka erupted into protests again, with hundreds speaking out against the violence targeting Hindus. The minority community makes up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's population and has traditionally supported Ms Hasina's Awami League Party.

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, at least 52 of the country's 64 districts have been impacted by communal violence since August 5.

