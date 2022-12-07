14-Year-Old Boy Sexually Abuses 2 Minor Sisters In Gurugram: Cops

The victim girls and the boy used to go for tuition at the same place, police said. (Representational)

Police here have registered a case after two minor sisters alleged that a 14-year-old boy sexually abused them.

"Two days ago, my daughter told her aunt that while going for tuitions, Bhaiya (boy) touched her inappropriately. When I got to know about it, I asked both of my daughters and they repeated the same. My second daughter also told me that Bhaiya had done the same with her during Raksha Bandhan," the mother of the girls said in her complaint to the police.

Based on the complaint of the woman, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a women's police station, police said.

"An FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said Station House Officer Poonam.

