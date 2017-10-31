14-Year-Old Archer's Throat Pierced By Arrow At Bengal Sports Academy

In a freak accident, an arrow shot by a trainee pierced the throat of a 14-year-old archer at a Sports Authority of India centre in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday.Fazila Khatun was admitted to the Bolpur sub-divisional hospital with the arrow stuck to her throat. Hospital sources said she underwent an operation for the arrow to be removed.Young archer Jewel Shaikh was practising at the Sports Authority's Special Area Games centre Kabiguru Krirangan when Fazila suddenly came close to him. "There were four of us who were training.. The turn of the other two had gotten over and then Fazila and I were practicing. I was shooting, and the girl suddenly came close. And she was hit," Jewel Shaikh said.After her operation, Fazila recalled that she had not noticed that Jewel was practicing. "I did not notice that he was shooting arrows. I came close and was hit," she said, adding that none of the trainers were present at the spot when the accident happened.Doctors said Fazila is out of danger.