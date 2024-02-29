14 Dead, 21 Injured After Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

Fourteen people were killed and 21 others injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori on Wednesday night, police said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am near the Badjar village of Dindori district when a group of villagers were returning home to Devari village after attending an event.

The pickup vehicle carrying the villagers overturned after the driver lost control, police said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Community Health Center for treatment by locals and the police. Dindori collector and superintendent of police also reached the spot to help the victims.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to families of those killed. State minister Sampatiya Uikey will reach Dindori to assess the situation.

"Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed deep condolence over the untimely loss of many precious lives in a vehicle accident in Dindori district. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this thunderbolt. The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those affected in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey is reaching Dindori," the office of the chief minister said in a post on X.