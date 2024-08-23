14 Killed After Bus From India Falls In River In Nepal, Rescue Ops On

The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

At least 14 Indians were killed and 17 people injured when a passenger bus plunged into a river in Nepal today. The Indian-registered bus, carrying about 40 passengers, plunged into the Marsyangdi River in the Tanahun district, some 110 kilometers from its destination in the capital Kathmandu.

As per an official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

"The bus bearing number plate UP (Uttar Pradesh) FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river," a senior police official told the news agency ANI.

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Search and rescue operations underway by the Nepal Army at the incident site.



Relief and rescue operations are underway.

Last month, a devastating landslide in Nepal's Chitwan district swept away two buses into the Trishuli River, killing at least five Indians.

The landslide occurred on July 12 in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district when two buses carrying 65 passengers, including seven Indians, were swept away following heavy rainfall. Three people swam to safety soon after the incident.

The bodies of five Indian nationals have been recovered so far while two are still missing.

The search teams have so far found 25 bodies in the Narayani riverbanks and the Triveni Dam area, approximately 103 kilometers downstream from the incident site. However, only 19 bodies found downstream have been confirmed to be of those missing in the incident.