14 Children Rescued While Being Trafficked To Tamil Nadu On Train

Fourteen tribal children, including 10 minor girls, from Jharkhand were rescued and an alleged trafficker was arrested while trying to take them by train to Tamil Nadu, railway police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, Rourkela Government Railway Police (GRP) with the help of Railway Protection Force raided the Tata-Allepy Express when it arrived in Rourkela last night.

The joint team rescued 14 children - four boys and 10 girls - from a general coach of the train, Inspector In-Charge of Rourkela GRP police station Simon Lakra.

The railway policemen also arrested 53-year-old A Selva Raju who is from Tamil Nadu and works as a labour supply contractor, on the charge of trafficking the children.

The accused had brought the children from Kareikela area West Singhbhum district in neighbouring Jharkhand. They were being taken to Tamil Nadu to be engaged in factories and houses, police said.