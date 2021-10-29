14,348 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 11% Lower Than Yesterday

India reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 11 per cent lower than yesterday's 16,156 cases. 805 deaths due to the virus have been recorded in the period, with Kerala alone contributing 708 deaths. Weekly deaths in Kerala have gone down by 53%, according to officials, but backlog deaths that were not reported due to lack of documents are being added on.

According to Kerala's state media bulletin, a total of 56 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and 652 backlog cases were added to the tally.

The government has been continuously speeding up the vaccination drive across the country. 74,33,392 vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, 25,24,138 more than the previous day.

Over 1 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against the COVID-19.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.19 per cent.

At least 13,198 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,27,632.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47%, the lowest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,61,334.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.18 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 35 days.

The daily positivity rate of 1.12 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 25 days.