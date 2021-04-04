13 Labourers Injured In Accident At Power Plant In UP

The incident took place during a maintainance work on boiler unit in Lanco Anpara Power Limited.

Thirteen labourers were injured after a tin shed fell on them during a maintainance work at a thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh this morning.

The incident took place during a maintainance work on boiler unit in Lanco Anpara Power Limited situated in Sonbhadra district, which is about 350 kms from state capital Lucknow.

While eight of them were discharged after receiving first-aid, five others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Thirteen labourers were injured after a tin shed fell during maintenance work at LANCO thermal power plant in Anpara, Sonebhadra, today morning. Out of the 13 labourers, five with serious injuries admitted to hospital. Eight were discharged after medical treatment," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide all possible help to those injured. "The Chief Minister took cognizance of the accident at the thermal power plant of Lanco Company, a private company in Sonbhadra, and directed the local administration that those injured should be properly treated. Additional Chief Secretary Energy has been asked to probe the matter and take effective action," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.