13,785 New Cases In Delhi, 18% Higher In 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 23.8%

Delhi today reported 35 Covid deaths

Delhi today logged 13,785 new Covid cases, which is 18 per cent higher than yesterday's number (11,684 ). The positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) also rose to 23.8 per cent from 22 per cent a day before. The national capital also reported 35 Covid deaths.

The rise in number of infections today is a break from the marked decline in cases over the last few days.

On Monday, the city registered 12,587 cases, on Sunday it was 18,286, on Saturday the figure was 20,718 while on Friday it was 24,383.

According to government data, number of active cases in the city stands at 75,282, including 58,501 patients in home isolation. The recovery rate stands at 94.23 per cent.

There were 57,776 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 44,737 were RT-PCR tests while 13,039 were antigen tests.

There are 39,489 containment zones in the city.