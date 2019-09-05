125 Seats Each, Says Congress MP, On Seat Sharing With NCP In Maharashtra

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting on 125 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections due at the end of the year.

"The names of candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections will be discussed in the screening committee meeting. Congress and NCP will share an equal number of seats and will be contesting on 125 seats each. We have already decided on 100 seats that will be shared between the two parties," Mr Dalwai told news agency ANI.

He also said that discussions are on for finalising candidates for all other seats.

"The list will then be sent to the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) for review," the MP added.

The Congress screening committee for Maharashtra assembly election will be meeting today.

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections. The Congress and NCP will be contesting on 250 of them.

