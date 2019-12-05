120 JMB Terrorists Arrested In 5 Years, 59 In Assam: Centre To Lok Sabha

Among the terrorists arrested in the country, 59 were held in Assam.

A total of 120 Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists were arrested in India in the last five years, including 59 in Assam, Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the government had listed the JMB or the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations as banned terrorist organisations.

"As per available information, security forces arrested a total of 120 terrorists belonging to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in the country during the past five years," Mr Reddy said, replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

Among the JMB terrorists arrested in the country, 59 were held in Assam, 42 in West Bengal, four each in Kerala and Jharkhand, three each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura, the minister said.

The issues related to security cooperation, including terrorism, were being raised with Bangladesh under the bilateral security cooperation between the countries and intelligence sharing between the agencies concerned was an ongoing process, he added.