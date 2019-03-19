Madhya Pradesh Girl, 12, Gangraped, Beheaded Allegedly By Uncle, Brothers

Girl in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly gangraped and murdered by uncle and brothers

A 12-year old girl was kidnapped, gang-raped and murdered allegedly by her brothers and uncle in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar last week. Her body was found on the outskirts of the village.

On March 13, the father of the girl filed a complaint with the police after she did not return home from school. She was found murdered the next day.

The police grew suspicious after her uncle alleged that one Chote Patel, who lives in the same village, was behind the murder. Patel and the girl's family were locked in a land dispute, he told the police.

Alleging that the uncle tried to mislead investigators, senior officer Amit Sanghi told NDTV that the "postmortem and medical report revealed that the girl was raped".

"Our two senior officers collected all evidence and recorded the statements of the family members. When everything was pieced together, we found that she was raped and murdered by her brothers and uncle. We arrested the uncle and one of the brothers," said Mr Sanghi, adding that blood-stained clothes and the murder weapon - a sickle - was also found. The police are yet to trace one of the accused brothers.

Describing the horrific sequence of events the officer said that one of the brothers had taken her to the uncle's place when she was returning home after exams. The three men allegedly gang-raped her and when she threatened to go to the police, her aunt allegedly strangled her, Mr Sanghi said. Later, the girl was beheaded and dumped in the fields.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.