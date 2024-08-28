'12 New Smart Cities, 10 Lakh New Jobs': Ashwini Vaishnaw On Cabinet Decisions

The cabinet has greenlighted a mega project to build 12 industrial smart cities across the 10 states, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced today .The government has earmarked Rs 28,602 crore for this big push on manufacturing, the minister said after a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Altogether, the smart city project would employ nearly 10 lakh people. It would also indirectly create 30 lakh new jobs.



The investment potential will be of 1.52 lakh crore.

The world-class greenfield industrial smart cities will be built with 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts, the government said in a statement.

The move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.