110 Muslim MPs Elected To Lok Sabha This Time? False Claim Goes Viral

As many as 78 Muslims including Independents contested the polls.

An online post falsely claiming that 110 Muslim MPs have been elected to the Lok Sabha after the recent elections has gone viral.

Claim

110 Muslim MPs in the Parliament, 20% of the total strength, after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Fact

Newschecker ran a keyword search for “Muslim MPs Lok Sabha”, which led us to multiple news reports stating that only 24 Muslims were elected to the Lok Sabha this year, two less than in 2019. According to the reports, 78 Muslims including Independents contested this election, as compared to 115 Muslim candidates in 2019. We did not come across any report that stated there were 110 Muslim MPs elected across India during the 2024 general elections.

“Muslims now account for only 4.42% of Lok Sabha's total strength, the second lowest share of all time. After a record 49 Muslim MPs (9.04% of the House) were elected in 1980, and 45 Muslim MPs (8.3% of the House) were elected in 1984, the number of Muslims in Lok Sabha has never crossed 40,” read an Indian Express report, dated June 8, 2024. A similar report from ABP News can be seen here.

“While there are no Muslim MPs among NDA parties, the INDIA bloc has 7.9 percent Muslim MPs. Similarly, the NDA has no Christian MPs, while the INDIA bloc has 3.5 percent Christian MPs. There is not even one single Sikh MP in the NDA while the INDIA bloc has 5 percent MPs from Sikh community…Overall, 24 Muslim MPs have been elected to the Lok Sabha this time,” read a Mint report, dated June 7, 2024. A similar Print report can be seen here, further confirming that 24 Muslim MPs were elected to the Lok Sabha, and not 110 as claimed.

Result: False

(This story was originally published by Newschecker, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)