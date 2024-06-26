11 Years On, 6 Assam Cops Get Life Term For Beating Man To Death In Market

A case was filed two days after the incident.

Eleven years after they thrashed a person to death at a market in Assam, six police personnel have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Tinsukia District and Sessions Judge Dipankar Bora, on Wednesday, handed the life terms to the six policemen under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, one Ajit Sonowal was beaten to death by the six policemen at Ambikapur market in Tinsukia district's Sadiya on October 7, 2013. Sonowal was taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh where he later died.

His father filed a First Information Report at the Sadiya police station two days after the attack. A chargesheet was filed and the court, after considering the evidence and the arguments, found the six police personnel guilty.