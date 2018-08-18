11-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Home, Gangraped In Uttarakhand

The accused took the girl to a location away from her home, says police. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed after being kidnapped from her house in Uttarkashi district, police said today.

The accused barged into the girl's house in Bhakda village of the district on Friday after cutting off the power lines and kidnapped her while she was asleep with her parents, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Dadan Pal said

They took her to a location away from her home and took turns to rape her, he said.

After committing the crime, they allegedly killed her and dumped her body on a bridge near the village, the SP said.

Four suspects, who worked as labourers in the area, have been arrested in connection with the incident which has sparked tension in the village, he said.

District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan and SP Dadan Pal reached the spot to pacify locals who are protesting against the alleged failure of the administration to provide safety to the residents of the area.