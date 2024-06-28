11-Month-Old Girl Falls Into Bucket Full Of Water, Dies: Maharashtra Cops

The local police are probing the incident (Representational)

An 11-month-old girl died after falling into a bucket filled with water at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Amrut Nagar locality on Thursday and a case of accidental death was registered based on the information provided by the parents of the child, the official at the Mumbra police station.

The girl, Asmabano Niyaz Siddiqui, who was crawling in the house, went near the bucket full of water, kept outside the bathroom on Thursday afternoon. The child got up holding the bucket and fell into it while trying to peep in. Though her mother noticed her soon after, by that time the child was motionless, he said.

Her parents rushed the child to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to the Kalwa civil hospital. There, doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The local police are probing the incident. This is the second such incident in Mumbra in the past one month.

