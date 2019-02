The terrorists escaped after throwing a grenade at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Eleven people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday. Seven of the injured were police and CRPF personnel, while four were civilians.

The terrorists threw the grenade at Palladium Gali in central Srinagar before escaping, the police said.

The injured people have been admitted to hospital.

The area was cordoned off.