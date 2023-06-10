11 Cops, Bureaucrats Transferred After Fresh Violence In Manipur: 10 Points

After three days of fragile peace, Manipur was rattled in the early hours of Friday after suspected insurgents walked into Khoken village and opened fire, killing three residents and injuring another two.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) said that this attack is yet another example of the "utter disregard" shown by insurgents, and demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

Reports of incidents of violence including the burning of houses were received from two other districts. But official confirmation has not yet been received.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma will meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and others today in the backdrop of the ongoing tense situation in the state. Thevisit - his first visit to the state ever since violence erupted on May 3 - is seen as the first effort of BJP to build a political roadmap to peace.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent hearing on a plea against the repeated internet shutdowns in the state. A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal said the high court is already seized of a similar issue.

The judicial panel appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs has arrived in Manipur to probe the ethnic violence. The three-member Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the Union Home Ministry (MHA), will probe the recent series of ethnic violence in the state that so far claimed over one hundred lives and injured over 320 people.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has re-registered six First Information Reports (FIR) and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe cases related to ethnic violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Manipur, had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

Ten political parties in Manipur, led by the Congress, have sought the intervention of Prrime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state. The political parties have also urged the state government to convene a special session of the Manipur Assembly for a detailed discussion on the ongoing unrest.

Security forces in Manipur have recovered 11,763 pieces of ammunition, 896 weapons and 200 bombs so far, security adviser to the state government Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday, roughly a week after personnel started a combing operation to retrieve weapons stolen by mobs during clashes that roiled the state last month.