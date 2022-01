Mumbai Covid Cases: Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai recorded 11,317 fresh Covid cases today, 17% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate is down to 20.6 per cent as compared to 21.73 per cent on Thursday.

Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

However, the city also conducted fewer tests than yesterday (12.86 per cent down).

On Thursday, the city had recorded 13,702 cases and six Covid deaths.