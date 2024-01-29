103-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Gets Married To 49-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal

Habib Nazar, 103, got married to 49-year-old Firoz Jahan

A 103-year-old freedom fighter has grabbed the internet's attention after he married a woman half his age.

Habib Nazar got married to 49-year-old Firoz Jahan in a nikah ceremony in the Itwara region of Bhopal. This is Mr Nazar's third marriage. After his second wife passed away, Mr Nazar shared that he was lonely and this led to him marrying for the third time.

Although the couple got married last year, it was in January this year that this marriage made headlines, after a video of Mr Nazar went viral. In the clip, Mr Nazar and his wife can be seen returning home after their nikah ceremony.

The person behind the camera is heard congratulating the couple. In the clip, Mr Nazar can be heard saying, “Kisi cheez ki kami nahi hai. Kami hamare dilon mein hai. [I don't feel a shortage of anything. I only feel loneliness].”

Mr Nazar's first marriage took place in Maharashtra's Nashik and his second marriage was held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

This is also Firoz Jahan's second marriage. Ms Jahan was also living alone after her husband passed away. The 49-year-old agreed to this marriage because there was no one to take care of the 103-year-old freedom fighter.

In conversation with reporters, Habib Nazar, "I'm 103 years old, and my wife is 49. I got married for the first time in Nashik. After she passed away, I went to Lucknow to tie the knot again. My second wife also left for the other world. I was feeling lonely. So I married again.”

Talking about her decision to get married to a 103-year-old man, Firoz Jahan made it clear that this was her own decision and nobody forced her to do so. “My husband is absolutely fine and has no medical issues,” she said.