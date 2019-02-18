10-Yr-Old Raped Multiple Times By Neighbour In Delhi

The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.

A 10-year-old girl was raped multiple times allegedly by her neighbour, police said today.

Police officials said that they were informed about the incident on Sunday, following which they rushed to the spot.

The victim told the investigating officer that the accused raped her and also threatened her.

She has been raped by the accused on multiple occasions, a senior officer said. He would take her to a secluded spot in the building, where the victim and the accused's families resided, to rape her, the officer added.

The accused threatened her that he would kill her if she reported the matter to anyone. However, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother following which they approached the police.

Confirming the incident, Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was registered and the accused has been arrested.