10-Year-Old Slapped, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Madhya Pradesh

A student of Class 5 in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has allegedly been beaten and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". The police have registered a case after the boy's father lodged a complaint.

The 10-year-old, a student of a private school in Pandhana, was on way for his tuition on Wednesday, when he was stopped by the accused, Ajay, and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". When he refused, he was slapped twice, the child said.

When the boy came home, he narrated the incident to his parents. The family then went to the Pandhana police station and lodged a complaint.

A First Information Report was registered under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police officer of the area, Anil Chauhan, said: "A complaint has been received in thana (police station) Pandhana that a student going to school was manhandled by Ajai and asked to raise slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. A case has been registered in this matter. After investigation, if we get evidence, the accused can be arrested and we can put up a chargesheet."