10-Year-Old Mistakes Pistol For Toy, Brings It To School In Delhi: Cops

A 10-year-old student mistook a pistol at his home for a toy and brought it to his school in Delhi on 24th August. The police recovered the firearm from the student's bag after they reached the Green Valley School, Deepak Vihar upon receiving a call from the institution.

The student's mother, who was called to the school by the management, informed the police that the gun belonged to the boy's father who died a few months ago. She also informed the police that the gun was licensed. She had kept the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station, the mother said.

Police have concluded that no cognizable offense has been committed in the matter, as the pistol's license was found to be valid upon verification. The student's mother has deposited the pistol at the police station.