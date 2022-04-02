10-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Bullet During Birthday Party: UP Police

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on, police said (Representational)

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a stray bullet struck him during a fight at a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when the boy, Junaid, was attending a birthday celebration.

A quarrel broke out between three men at the party. A gun was fired as the quarrel escalated into a fight. The stray bullet hit Junaid, killing him, police said.

A case has been registered and a manhunt for the accused is on, they said.

