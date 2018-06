The girl was allegedly raped by her 21-year-old uncle on Wednesday. (File photo)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Budhana area in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was raped by her 21-year-old uncle on Wednesday, Circle Officer Hariram said.The accused lured her from her house and took her to a nearby place, the official said. The victim was sent for medical examination, he said.