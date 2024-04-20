10 Ugandan Women Arrested For Illegal Stay In Navi Mumbai: Cops

The Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Ugandan women for illegal stay in India, an official said on Saturday.

Police raided a building on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and found that the Ugandans were staying illegally without any valid documents in Ranjanpada area in Kharghar, he said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)