10 Things To Know About Vijay Rupani Who Stays As Gujarat Chief Minister

New Delhi: Vijay Rupani will continue as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Nitin Patel as his deputy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today announced. Mr Rupani, a confidante of BJP national chief Amit Shah, will hold the post for a second term. His swearing-in is likely to take place on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at the Sabarmati Riverfront, sources suggested. Mr Rupani's credentials as a caste-neutral leader with a clean image gave him the edge over others.