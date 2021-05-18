10 Points On The Controversy Over BJP's 'Congress Toolkit' Charge

The Congress has called it "fake" and has filed a police complaint for forgery against BJP chief JP Nadda and others who have shared the so-called "toolkit".

"Dividing society and spewing venom against others....Congress is a master at this. India is seeing Congress' antics, while the nation is fighting COVID-19. I would urge Congress to go beyond 'Toolkit Models' and do something constructive," Mr Nadda tweeted with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed.

The "toolkit" has instructions on "cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on Covid mismanagement".

According to screenshots circulated by the BJP, the document says: "Use the phrase 'Indian strain' whenever talking of the new mutant. Social media volunteers may call it 'Modi strain'."

On the Central Vista, the document lists "points for political mobilisation" like - "In panel discussions, call the project as Modi's personal house".

A section on the PM-CARES fund says: "Mobilise former civil servants to raise questions about PM-CARES like they did earlier" and "Mobilise friendly RTI activists to file multiple RTIs" on the fund.

Another controversial suggestion is on "super-spreader Kumbh". It says: "Our non-party office-bearers and supporters can be used to highlight, by carefully using pictures, that Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion while Eid gatherings are happy social gatherings of families and communities.

The Congress has, in a letter to the police, accused the BJP of forging the letterhead of the AICC (All India Congress Committee) Research Department. Apart from Mr Nadda, the Congress FIR names Smriti Irani, BL Santosh and Sambit Patra.

"When our country is devastated by Covid, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries," Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda, who also heads the party's research department, said in a tweet.