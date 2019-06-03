10-Point Guide On Protests Over Centre's Hindi Plan In South States

MK Stalin of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK have been leading protests (File)
New Delhi: The Draft National Education Policy 2019 made by an expert panel led by Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation, has among other recommendations of far-reaching consequences some paragraphs on continuing the "three language formula" followed in a section of schools since 1968 but with a wider scope - "children will now be immersed in three languages early on, starting from the Foundational Stage onwards." This has been seen by many in non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala as an effort to make Hindi mandatory till Class 8, an allegation that the government has denied. Tamil Nadu's main political parties AIADMK and DMK are spearheading the protest against what they call imposition of Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools to serve a political purpose in the long term.
Here's your 10-point cheat sheet on the National Education Policy 2019:
The part that the Tamil Nadu parties say they found problematic starts with the section that reads, "Since children learn languages most quickly between 2-8 years, and multilingualism has great cognitive benefits for students, children will be immersed in three languages early on, from the Foundational Stage."
"The three-language formula will need to be implemented in its spirit throughout the country, promoting multilingual communicative abilities for a multilingual country. However, it must be better implemented in certain States, particularly Hindi speaking States; for purposes of national integration, schools in Hindi speaking areas should also offer and teach Indian languages from other parts of India. This would help raise the status of all Indian languages..." says the draft policy document, whose revised version was uploaded on the Human Resource Development Ministry's website this morning.
The revised version removes any reference to making Hindi compulsory. "In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages..." The old version had said students in non-Hindi speaking states, even if they wanted to change one of the three languages, would still include Hindi, English and a regional language.
The year 1968 was a watershed in the history of independent India's education system as it brought the "10+2" structure of the school education system. The latest draft policy, however, hints at radical changes: "...Modern times and needs with respect to employment and beyond, together with advances and discoveries in cognitive science, have also made clear that a new structure for the National Education Policy 2019 educational system is required in order to deliver the vision of education enunciated in this Policy and to prepare our students optimally in the 21st Century."
Tamil Nadu has long opposed any moves to give Hindi greater prominence than other Indian languages. Even in pre-Independence era, the region saw anti-Hindi protests in 1937 that went on till 1940. In 1965, the issue flared once again, triggering riots that killed as many as 70 people.
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has said no language will be imposed on any state. "The committee had been formed for drafting the new education policy. That committee has given its report, but that is not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," Mr Pokhriyal had told news agency ANI on Saturday.
The school education minister of Tamil Nadu has said that the new policy, if enacted, will be shunned by the state. "Tamil Nadu will follow only two-language policy. Only Tamil and English will bravely march in Tamil Nadu," said KA Sengottaiyan, whose AIADMK party is an ally of the BJP that rules at the centre.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress parliamentarian from Kerala Shashi Tharoor have also spoken out on the language debate. "Most of us in the South learn Hindi as a second language but nobody in the North is learning Malayalam or Tamil," Mr Tharoor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Mr Kumaraswamy tweeted one language should not be imposed on others for any reason in the name of three-language policy.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets in Tamil, said: "What is the meaning of three language formula in schools? The meaning is they will make Hindi a compulsory subject..."
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya defended the draft National Education Policy, claiming it had been "twisted, misinterpreted and misunderstood" and it was wrong to say the centre "is trying to impose Hindi". "The NEP doesn't impose, rather encourages, learning Hindi as a language in school," Mr Surya tweeted on Sunday.