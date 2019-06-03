10-Point Guide On Protests Over Centre's Hindi Plan In South States

MK Stalin of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK have been leading protests (File)

New Delhi: The Draft National Education Policy 2019 made by an expert panel led by Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation, has among other recommendations of far-reaching consequences some paragraphs on continuing the "three language formula" followed in a section of schools since 1968 but with a wider scope - "children will now be immersed in three languages early on, starting from the Foundational Stage onwards." This has been seen by many in non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala as an effort to make Hindi mandatory till Class 8, an allegation that the government has denied. Tamil Nadu's main political parties AIADMK and DMK are spearheading the protest against what they call imposition of Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools to serve a political purpose in the long term.