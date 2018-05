The carcass of the 10 peacocks and 13 peahens have been sent for postmortem. (Representational)

Ten peacocks and 13 peahens have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said today.The carcasses were found in Nathukhedi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station late last night after which forest department officials were informed, they said. The carcasses were sent to a government veterinary hospital for postmortem, police confirmed.Forest department official Govind Singh Rajawat said, "Viscera samples were preserved and were sent to Jaipur for examination to find the exact cause of the deaths."