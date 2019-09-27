10 Killed, Many Injured As Minibus Collides With Car In Rajasthan

Police said those injured were being shifted to a hospital. (Representational)

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a collision between two vehicles near Jodhpur on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided with a Bolero, leaving at least 10 people dead, said in-charge of Balesar police station Devendra.

Several others were injured in the accident and they are being shifted to a hospital, he added.

Further details are awaited, he said.

