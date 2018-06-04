Kashmir Grenade Attack Caught On Camera. Two Cops Among 10 Injured

At least eight civilians and two police officers have been injured in a grenade attack this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. This is the 10th such attack in the last four days in Kashmir. Terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
According to the police, terrorists threw a grenade at a police party stationed at Batapora Chowk in Shopian town. The grenade missed its target and exploded on the street.
"The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles were targeted in three grenade attacks in Srinagar on Saturday after a man, run over by its jeep, died the previous night. Four CRPF personnel were among eight people injured in Saturday's three attacks.
