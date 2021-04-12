10 Grim Milestones India Crossed In Landmark Day Of Covid Pandemic

India reported a new record in daily coronavirus infections, logging over 1.68 lakh cases.

At 1.35 crore COVID-19 cases so far, India crossed Brazil's 1.34 crore tally but remains behind America's 3.12 crore.

The total number of deaths because of COVID-19 in India crossed 1.7 lakh.

Active cases hit a new high of 12 lakh.

Added one lakh new active cases for the third consecutive day.

Recorded all-time highs in daily infections in as many as eight states - a first this year.

UP and Delhi surpassed Chhattisgarh, also one of the worst-hit states.

Pune crossed 1 lakh active cases; Mumbai almost at 1 lakh and Bengaluru crossed 50,000.

Cases logged in the last two weeks in all five states where elections (and crowded rallies) were held are doubling. [Kerala which reporting a 16 per cent decline is now reporting an 84 per cent growth]