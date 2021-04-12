10 Grim Milestones India Crossed In Landmark Day Of Covid Pandemic

One of the worst days of the pandemic in India so far was marked by lakhs of people attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and election rallies in West Bengal.

Thousands of people queued in Mumbai, trying to leave the city before an impending lockdown.

New Delhi: India overtook Brazil on Monday to become the second-worst hit country in terms of COVID-19 infections, bearing the brunt of a new wave fanned by crowded election rallies, religious festivals and cavalier attitudes.

Here are some of the unenviable records India broke in one day:

  1. India reported a new record in daily coronavirus infections, logging over 1.68 lakh cases.

  2. At 1.35 crore COVID-19 cases so far, India crossed Brazil's 1.34 crore tally but remains behind America's 3.12 crore.

  3. The total number of deaths because of COVID-19 in India crossed 1.7 lakh.

  4. Active cases hit a new high of 12 lakh.

  5. Added one lakh new active cases for the third consecutive day.

  6. Recorded all-time highs in daily infections in as many as eight states - a first this year.

  7. UP and Delhi surpassed Chhattisgarh, also one of the worst-hit states.

  8. Pune crossed 1 lakh active cases; Mumbai almost at 1 lakh and Bengaluru crossed 50,000.

  9. Cases logged in the last two weeks in all five states where elections (and crowded rallies) were held are doubling. [Kerala which reporting a 16 per cent decline is now reporting an 84 per cent growth]

  10. Around 40 lakh people were likely to have attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and tens of thousands in Bengal rallies.



