10% Drop In Amarnath Yatra Registration After Pahalgam Attack: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday said there has been a drop of over 10 per cent in pilgrim registration for this year's Amarnath Yatra in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The pilgrim registration before the April 22 incident was going on at a good pace but after that the registrations decreased. There was a drop of 10.19 per cent in registration compared to last year," Mr Sinha told reporters at Raj Bhavan here.

The LG said around 2.36 lakh pilgrims had registered for the yatra before the attack took place at Baisaran in Pahalgam area that left 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- dead.

"The confidence among the pilgrims is returning due to the steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration and the security forces which has resulted in the registrations picking up again," he added.

Mr Sinha said the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has launched a process of seeking reverification from the pilgrims who had registered for the yatra before April 22.

"So far, 85000 pilgrims have reconfirmed their registration. We are hoping that the registrations will pick up in the coming days," he said.

Asked if the terror attack had affected the Amarnath Yatra this year, Mr Sinha said it had affected the entire Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the valley.

The LG said adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the pilgrimage which will start from July 3 and end on August 9.

"There is a three tier security at the base camps while security forces are carrying out area domination and mock drills to meet any eventuality. More police officials and CAPF personnel have been deployed while verification of all service providers has been completed," he added.

The LG said he wanted to assure everyone that good security arrangements have been made not only for pilgrims and tourists visiting Kashmir but the local populace as well.

Mr Sinha said while the pilgrims are welcome to travel by their private vehicles, they are requested to move along with the yatra convoy from Bhagwati Nagar base camp for better security.

He said for the comfort of the pilgrims, various steps have been taken over the past three years which includes widening of the track from four feet to 12 feet.

"The vulnerable spots have been secured by barriers.... the narrow tracks were a major cause of discomfort for the pilgrims," he said.

The LG said the track is now motorable, right up to holy cave, but it would be used only in cases of emergency.

"The pilgrimage will go on as usual as in the past," he added.

Mr Sinha said the feedback of the pilgrims has been positive and the steps taken by the administration and shrine board have been appreciated.

On the suspension of heliservices during the Amarnath yatra this year, Mr Sinha said the decision was taken in view of various factors including the recent mishaps in other states and security concerns.

"Moreover, only eight per cent pilgrims were using helicopter services for darshan," he said.

