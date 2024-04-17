10 Dead As Car Rams Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway

Gujarat Road Accident: The accident took place near Nadiad

At least 10 people were killed after a car drove into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Those killed were all the occupants of the car, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, who were going to Ahmedabad from Vadodara.

While eight people were reportedly killed on the spot, two others died while being taken to hospital.

The accident took place near Nadiad and led to massive traffic on the 93-kilometre-long expressway.

Nadiad MLA Pankaj Desai said it was possible that the truck stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to some technical fault and the car driver did not get enough time to apply brakes and crashed into it.

Two ambulances and an express highway patrol team were rushed to the spot after the accident.