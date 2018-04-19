10 BJP Candidates Among 13 Elected Unopposed To Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party fielded one candidate each.
"Today was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for 13 seats and since no one withdrew from the fray, all the 13 candidates were declared elected," Returning Officer Ashok Chaubey said.
The BSP had nominated BR Ambedkar, who lost in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in the state to the BJP, days after the SP and the BSP joined hands to defeat the saffron party in the prestigious Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls.
The Samajwadi Party fielded its state unit president Naresh Uttam.
The BJP and allies will be far short of majority in the Upper House even after today's election result. Two seats are still vacant.