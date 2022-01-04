10,860 New Covid Cases In Mumbai, 89% Are Asymptomatic

Of the total fresh cases, 834 patients needed hospitalisation, the daily bulletin shows, further highlighting that 52 patients needed medical oxygen too.

Omicron, the new highly contagious variant, is behind the current surge in cases in big cities, including Mumbai, experts believe. Maharashtra has registered the highest number of cases of the new variant in the country - over 500 of nearly 1,900 infections registered so far.

Today, while speaking to NDTV, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that India's financial capital is ready to face even a "tsunami" of cases.

"We have followed the WHO guidelines. We have jumbo quarantine centres ready. While the city and Maharashtra will do its best to contain the spread, even if a tsunami comes, we should be ready," she told NDTV.

The Mayor today also told NDTV that lessons were learnt from the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen during the second Covid wave. "We noted the gaps last time. We are now ready for the third wave."

Presently, the city has over 47,000 active cases; a total of 4,491 patients are hospitalised.

Across the city, 16 containment zones have been identified and 369 buildings are currently sealed.

Maharashtra also has the highest overall cases in the country (67,12,028 of 3,,49,60,261). The country recorded 37,379 cases in a fresh high.

Most experts are of the view that Omicron causes only mild symptoms.