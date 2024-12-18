'1 Nation, 1 Poll' Panel Decided, To Include Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur

Names of members of the newly formed JPC on One Nation One Poll have been announced

BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Anil Baluni, and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be part of the new Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) that will look into the 'One Nation One Poll' matter.

The JPC will have 21 MPs from the Lok Sabha, and 10 MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

The new JPC has to give a report to parliament by the first day of the last week of the next session.

Some of the names in the JPC are Sambit Patra, Supriya Sule, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Manish Tewari, and Kalyan Banerjee, among others.

The JPC will be formed to determine whether the Constitution can be amended to hold national and state elections simultaneously.