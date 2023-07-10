1 Killed, Several Injured Following Violent Overnight Clashes In Manipur

Violence in Manipur: An exchange of fire between two communities took place, Army sources said. (file)

Atleast one person was killed and several injured today following violent overnight clashes in Manipur's Imphal West and Kangpokpi district border area, Army sources said.

Indiscriminate firing was heard from Phayeng and Singda villages aimed at nearby villages and hills in the general area of Kangchup district, they said.

An exchange of fire between two communities took place, Army sources added.

"Proactive action by Assam Rifles resulted in cessation of firing by early hours today. Unprovoked intermittent firing started again in the morning from Singda towards the hills," Army sources further added.

Assam Rifles manages a buffer zone between the two villages. Officials did not rule out the possibility of more casualties from both sides, and said the exact picture could be ascertained only after the firing came to an end.

Joint search parties of the Army and Police, and reinforcement, have been sent to the area.

At least 150 people have been killed, and several hundred injured, since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.