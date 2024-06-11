1 Killed In Terror Attack In J&K's Kathua, Second Attack In 3 Days

Two days after nine people died after the bus they were travelling in was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Raesi district, a person was killed in a terrorist attack on a house in the Union Territory's Kathua district, close to the International Border. A terrorist has also been killed.

In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is the MP from Udhampur, said, "I am in continuous online contact with DC (district collector) #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot."

"The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the development," he added.

After the terrorists attacked the house, a joint operation was launched by security forces to track them down, and one of the attackers was killed.

This is the second attack in Jammu in three days. On Sunday, nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists and it plunged into a gorge.

The bus was on its way to the Shiv Khori cave temple when the terrorists opened fire. Efforts are on to trace the terrorists who, officials said, carried out the attack on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza,

What is worrying security forces and the establishment is that the attacks have taken place in areas that were known to be free of terrorism. There has been information for some time, however, that Jammu was high on the radar of terrorists.