1 Killed In Clash During Meeting On Citizenship Law In Meghalaya

Mobile internet data and SMS service have been snapped in this remote in Meghalaya

A member of the Khasi Students' Union or KSU was killed and several others were injured after clashes broke out on Friday between them and non-tribals in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, 90 km from state capital Shillong. Mobile internet data and SMS service have been snapped in this remote area for 48 hours, sources have said.

The government has imposed curfew in Shella, where the incident happened, and night curfew in Shillong till today.

Ichamati village is located near the border with Bangladesh. According to KSU leaders, the member who has died has been identified as Lurshai Hynniewta of Sohra.

According to sources, the incident took place after a meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to demand Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, organised by KSU and other pro-ILP civil society groups.

Several KSU members and policemen were injured in the clash. Vehicles were also vandalised by a mob. It is still unclear what prompted the group to attack those present in the meeting.

The state assembly has already passed a resolution for implementation of ILP, but the Home Ministry is yet to issue a notification. The KSU and other tribal groups have been pushing for ILP.

The KSU has been extremely vocal against the CAA despite a large part of Meghalaya, barring a few areas, which are not under the 6th Schedule, being exempted from the CAA.