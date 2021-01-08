1 Killed, 3 Injured After Roof Of House Collapses In Delhi

One person was killed and three others were injured in the incident.

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Thursday, police said.

The house was located on the third floor of a building. The incident took place when welding work was being carried out on the terrace of the three-storey building, they said.

Four fire tenders were also rushed to the spot, according to fire department officials.

The police said they received information at 12.05 PM that a portion of the roof of the house had collapsed. After reaching the spot, it was found that some welding work was underway on the terrace of the building when a part of the roof collapsed, a senior police officer said.

"Three injured persons -- Harish Rotella (owner), Khalil and Shivam -- were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Later, it was found that one Dharmbir, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, was stuck under the collapsed portion," Police official RP Meena said.

Dharmbir was taken out from the debris in a critical condition and was shifted to AIIMS trauma Centre. He has died, the police said.

A case under has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at Sarita Vihar police station. The body of the person who died has been preserved in AIIMS Mortuary, they said.