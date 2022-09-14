1 Killed, 11 Injured After Gunmen On Bike Shot People On Roads In Bihar

On CCTV, two gunmen were seen on a motorcycle

One person was killed and 11 others critically injured as two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday evening, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.

The gunmen are yet to be identified, they said.

Around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area, police said.

Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.

The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, indiscriminately, police said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident, he said.

"We will soon nab the accused persons," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)