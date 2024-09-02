1 Injured In Another Drone Bomb Attack In Manipur, Situation Tense

Two people were killed and nine were injured in attacks by suspected Kuki insurgents yesterday

A 23-year-old woman was injured in another drone bomb attack in Manipur's Senjam Chirang today, sources said. The fresh attack comes a day after several drones launched by suspected Kuki insurgents dropped bombs in Imphal West district's Koutruk village.

In today's attack at Senjam Chirang, also in Imphal West district, two bombs were dropped by drones at 6.20 pm. The injured woman has been identified as Watham Sanatonbi Devi.

Unidentified people also attacked a post of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Sagolmang in Imphal East district at 4 am on Monday. They snatched two assault rifles and a light machine gun before fleeing, sources said.