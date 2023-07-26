1 Dead In Police Firing During Protest Over Power Outage, Tariff In Bihar

The police lathi-charged the protesters (Representational)

One person was killed and two others injured in police firing when protests over power outages in Bihar's Katihar turned violent. The victim has been identified as Khurshid Alam, news agency PTI reported, quoting the police. The injured are being treated at a hospital.

The police allegedly opened fire to disperse the mob that had gathered outside the office of the local electricity department to protest the irregular power supply and exorbitant tariffs in the area.

The situation escalated when some of the protesters began throwing stones and the police responded by lathi-charging the demonstrators, PTI reported.

"We will identify those who instigated the crowd and take action against them in accordance with the law. The police fired in self-defence," an official said.

After the incident, the police ensured a heavy deployment of forces in the area to maintain law and order.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a party event, stopped by to take stock of the situation.